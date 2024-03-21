Food that prevents you from entering the United States

If you want to travel to the US, what food is prohibited in your carry-on luggage? It's best not to panic when entering the North Country and to know the limits you should have on what you can and cannot take in your travel bag.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has specific rules about what food you can bring in your carry-on luggage when entering the country. In addition, the regulations establish limits for certain products; Only containers of less than 100 milliliters are permitted.

What foods can be taken in a carry-on suitcase? According to reports, in the title, some commercially packaged juices, teas, commercially packaged and ready to brew (boil, steep or microwave). And spices, most of them dry, except Orange, lemon, lime and other citrus leaves and seeds, lemon and many other fruit seeds and vegetables.

Also include roasted nuts and dried fruit, liquid milk and infant or toddler milk in reasonable amounts for travel, noodles with no animal ingredients, olive oil and other vegetable oils. Bread, sweet and savory crackers, cereals and other baked and processed products. Sweets and chocolates and cheeses too, but solid.

Food prohibited in your carry-on baggage to the United States

CBP regulations prohibit the transportation of more than 70% alcoholic beverages in carry-on luggage. As for canned goods, we recommend carrying them in your checked baggage. Although the general rule allows liquids up to 100 ml in carry-on luggage, checked goods do not pass this check.

Fruits and vegetables will be inspected at customs. Additionally, meat, milk, eggs, poultry, and their derivatives, including products made from these materials, are prohibited or prohibited from entering the United States.

Remember: These recommendations are based on CBP regulations. We recommend checking the official information on their website before travel. Click here.