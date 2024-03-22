This is how you can get a driver's license in Florida as an immigrant

If you are an immigrant, you live in Florida and you want to get a driver's license, it is important that you know what the procedure is.

First, you must submit valid identification and proof of state residency. Don't forget that requirements may vary depending on each applicant's immigration status.

If you're coming from another country and want to start driving in the US, you'll need to submit original documents that verify your Social Security number. Your residential address must be clear.

Passports and identification issued by USCIS such as a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) or Forms I-94 or I-797 are accepted. Likewise, it is necessary to provide proof of a Social Security number through a W-2, Social Security card, or other relevant document.

Residential Verification

To prove your legal presence in Florida, you can submit lease agreements, utility bills, bank statements, or other similar documents indicating your address.

A driver's license in Florida also conforms to Real ID standards. It has a star in the upper right corner as proof of compliance with federal identification regulations.

To apply for a license, you must schedule your appointment at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV) office.

On arrival at the location, you will be instructed to complete an application, submit required documents and undergo a visual examination. Of course, you will pay the associated fee for the license.

Depending on status, immigrants seeking to obtain a driver's license in Florida may be required to take a driver's education course. In addition, they must pass written and practical driving tests.

After completing the exam, the applicant will receive their Florida driver's license, which is valid for circulation throughout the state and is nationally recognized.