Republicans will continue to harass Biden, despite his son Hunter's corruption allegations | International

Then-Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy ordered an investigation into the potential political process. (accusation) US President Joe Biden highlighted that a “reliable FBI informant” had “accused the Biden family of paying bribes”. The whistleblower, 43-year-old Alexander Smirnov, was revealed last week to be untrue. Prosecutors accused him of perjury and falsifying evidence for political reasons. Despite the puncture in the testimony against the president, the Republican Party has not given up. They will continue to harass the President and his son Hunter Biden until they believe it suits their interests.

The FD-1023 is a form used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to collect information from a confidential human source. In the United States Capitol, there has been non-stop talk for months A specific FD-1023, four-page form. In it, a source, now identified as Smirnov, told the FBI that Joe Biden and his son Hunter received a five million dollar commission in 2015 or 2016 from the Ukrainian energy company Burysma, paid by the company's co-founder, Mykola. Sloczewski.

The interview with the source occurred in 2020 as part of an investigation into complaints filed by then-President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The Republican wanted to undermine his rival in that year's presidential election. Nothing supports the credibility of those complaints, and when Giuliani himself found direct evidence that contradicted them, he asked them to be “buried.”

Ironically, the Republican obsession with Hunter Biden's actions in Ukraine and how his father benefited from it first led the way. Accusation Trump investigated and blamed Biden for his pressure on the then-unknown government of Volodymyr Zelensky, threatening to withdraw aid to the country if it did not.

The FBI itself tried to clarify that Collecting information from a source on a form does not verify it or establish its reliability. Still, Biden's rivals have repeatedly touted the FD-1023 document. In it, Smirnov said he had text messages and up to 17 records that left Republicans salivating.

Obsession with accusation

A large number of Congressmen from Trump's party have called on Biden Accusation They do not condone the fact that the previous president was politically impeached twice. Since they won a majority in the House of Representatives a year ago, they have been endlessly searching for evidence to accuse Biden of corruption. They saw the president's weakness in his son, Hunter Biden.

Obviously, they couldn't blame the father for the son's slavery, tax and legal problems (he was accused in two different cases), so it proved that Joe Biden benefited from Hunter's foreign businesses. To do for years, but now with the majority power of the lower house. This, despite the fact that they found no significant evidence against the president, the actions under investigation occurred before he occupied his current office.

Smirnow's indictment for perjury punctures corruption allegations against Biden and further weakens the Republican Party's case. “Special Counsel David Weiss [que fue nombrado por el expresidente Donald Trump] Shows how the key test is at the heart of the inquiry Accusation “The House Republican Party is based on a lie,” the Democratic congressman said Jamie Raskin in a statement. “Special counsel Weiss's investigation is the latest to debunk the Ukraine-Burisma conspiracy theory at the heart of this fraud investigation. Accusation”, he added.

Biden said at the White House this Friday that the investigation “must be dropped.” “It was a shameful effort from the beginning,” he added.

Republicans, however, now say the popular format doesn't matter all that much. “We have over 30 million reasons to pursue this investigation, and none of those reasons are based on a corrupt FBI or an informant. Bank records don't lie.” Republican Congressman James Comer tweeted. The bank records he mentions seem to be another false or at least misleading source.

After demands and subpoenas, Republicans found a $200,000 check from Joe Biden's brother James Biden to the president and made a big fuss about it, but it was identified as a loan repayment and concealed the existence. Two months ago the same amount was transferred from the President to his brother. These are also transactions that were apparently made in 2018, when Biden was not vice president or president, with no intention of concealing them and without any impropriety.

Republicans found three company payments of $1,380 each, and in 2018 wanted to show it as a way for the president to get money from Hunter Biden's company to his father, China. Actually, there were three installments to buy the Ford Raptor van. Joe Biden asked for a loan in his name to help his son.

Like them, every new grand revelation from Republicans evaporates and is scrutinized under a magnifying glass as soon as it hits the light. The White House has dismissed the allegations and what investigations have been able to prove is that the current president, when he was Barack Obama's vice president, once said hello on the phone and attended a dinner party with Hunter's associates or clients.

Evidence seems less than political influence. Investigating Biden is a way to counter criminal charges against Trump. Republicans have already given signs that they will try to keep pressure on Biden, expand their investigations into the handling of classified documents (despite legal immunity) and seek arguments for the request. Accusation. Whether they take that step remains to be seen, but the final outcome will not depend on the evidence, depending on whether Republicans see themselves as a majority (moderates may distance themselves) and what they believe the consequences will be. In an election year.

The investigation continues and one of its highlights will come next week. After many fights, disagreements and some drama, Hunter Biden was called to testify behind closed doors to Congress on February 28.

