Jimmy Carter's spirit 'as strong as ever,' says Baran

(CNN) — Former US President Jimmy Carter's spirit is “as strong as ever” after a year of palliative care, his grandson said.

“After a year in hospice, we don't have day-to-day expectations for his body, but we know his spirit is as strong as ever,” Jason Carter said in a video broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

At 99, Jimmy Carter is the oldest living US president in history. He survived metastatic brain cancer, liver cancer and many other health problems brain function After the fall in 2019. He entered palliative care in February 2023 after a continuous hospital stay.

In palliative care, an interdisciplinary team of professionals specializing in end-of-life care cares for the whole person. They help the person manage their pain and physical needs as well as their mental and spiritual distress. Palliative care helps the family and coordinates care. No time limit For prophylactic treatment. Many patients choose to receive treatment at home or in other familiar settings.

“One year after receiving palliative care, President Carter is home with his family. The Carter family appreciates the outpouring of love and continued respect for their privacy at this time,” the Carter family said in a statement. Sunday.

“The family is pleased that their decision to enter hospice care last year sparked many family discussions across the country about an important issue.”

Carter's wife, former first lady Rosalyn Carter, died in November at age 96. As First Lady, she worked tirelessly for mental health reform and mastered the role of wife of the president.

The former president is widely respected for championing human rights. Central to his legacy is his mediation of the 1978 Camp David Accords with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

Carter, a Democrat, was a peanut farmer and lieutenant in the U.S. Navy before entering politics. He was the Governor of Georgia for one term and President of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

In his post-presidency years, Carter founded the Carter Center with his wife, hoping to promote peace and health in the world. The pair traveled to trouble spots around the world, including Cuba, Sudan and North Korea, monitoring elections and working to eradicate Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

