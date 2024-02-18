How much snow has New York gotten and when will it snow again?

New York saw its second snowfall in less than a week this Saturday, an event considering the city has seen the least snow in the past two winters.

A snow warning is in effect for motorists until 3.30pm today I-84, I-95, US-1, US-6 near Bridgeport/Stamford (CT-NY); I-84, US-6, US-202, US-7 (CT-NY) near Danbury; Near Hartford (CT) I-91, I-691, US-5; and I-91, I-691, I-95, US-1 near New Haven (CT). “If a snowfall warning is issued, Avoid driving on highways. Visibility will soon decrease“, pointed out National Weather Service (NWS).

In Central Park, Considered as the reference thermometer of New York City, collected today 2 inches of snow. But still There was a lot More in the Gulf and other areas around it:

-JFK Airport (Queens): 6.1 inches

-La Guardia Airport (Queens):2.7

-New Torb (Staten Island) 8.6

-Tottenville (Staten Island): 7.8

– Coney Island (Brooklyn) 9.9

-Bay Ridge (Brooklyn): 7.6

-Edison (New Jersey): 9

-Greenwich (Connecticut): 2.3

Records from several counties in the tri-state area can be found here NWS page.

When will the snow return to New York? No exact date at this time, in fact the snow that started last night was only warned the day before. According to expert meteorologist Nick Gregory Fox News, Located in the New York City area Several more inches of snow is possible Until the official arrival of spring in the next six weeks.

The rest of February will continue to provide perfect conditions for the development of winter storms In the tri-state area, due to strong conditions El Nino phenomenon: Above average temperatures and precipitation borderline between rain and snowGregory said. “I think the winter will last longer here and we will have good cold weather[creandolaposibilidadde[சாத்தியத்தைஉருவாக்குகிறது[creandolaposibilidaddeA snow storm or two“.

See more Snow Warning in effect until 3:30 PM EST for Bridgeport-Stamford, CT-NY and I-84, US-6, US-202 near I-84, I-95, US-1, US-6. US-7, CT-NY and I-91, I-691 near Danbury, US-5 near Hartford, CT and I-91, I-691, I-95, US-1 New Haven, CT. pic.twitter.com/QUd8koY7Rh — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 17, 2024

They congregated in Central Park 3.2 inches Snow on Tuesday the 13th, more than the entire winter last year (2.3). Snowfall was even heavier in other areas: Parkchester (The Bronx, 4.6), Coney Island (Brooklyn, 6.9) and Glen Cove (Long Island, 8.1).

NYC had two snowfalls in mid-January, almost two years (701 days) after the city had none, and then came a severe cold wave. The previous record for New York City without significant snowfall was 400 days, which ended on March 21, 1998. Central Park typically receives 24 inches of snow during the winter. But last year it totaled 2.3, the lowest since records began in 1869. 7.5 inches of snow this year in the park.

Generally With the exception of the 2020-21 winter, New York City has seen less snowfall in the past five years. While nearly 40 inches fell, it was above average for the year. Doctors and meteorologists remember that High temperatures are very dangerous, especially for the elderly and children.. Also, with snow Footpaths, roads and access stairs to the metro are slippery Before, during and after the storm.

Weather updates can be found here And in the portal National Weather Service (NWS-NY). Further Here are the forecast details for New York and Jersey counties And on this page NBCNews Weather.