Further streamlining immigration procedures in the United States

As a result of policies implemented over the past two years, the US Immigration Service is ensuring that its procedures take less time.



The federal agency is targeting at least 25 core services, and is promising more agility by 2024.

But if we talk about one of the procedures most affected by delays, we cannot leave out the citizenship process. This is done through Form N-400 from the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In this sense, since June 2022, some media reported that many USCIS offices are delayed. That means it can take up to 24 months to process and adjudicate a claim at the Christiansted, Virginia facility.

It was also learned that on average all offices took 14.6 months which equates to 584 days to process N-400 forms.

What can we expect in 2024?

It should be noted that today the panorama is different, according to the latest data published by the agency. This is, in part, related to USCIS' work in 2023.

The aim is to improve customer experience and reduce the backlog of cases. Likewise, the agency stated that it aims to address humanitarian needs and strengthen employment-based immigration.

Meanwhile, USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou commented that the agency has closed a “record number of cases in 2023”.

Separately, in 2022, the company established new internal cycle time targets for 25 forms. All of these will guide the agency's case backlog reduction efforts.

Regarding citizenship, several analyzes showed that in that year (2022), the delay was six months. This is the same period for processing Form I-148 (Registration of Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status).

A family member's petition takes six months (Form I-130); Petition for Spouse (Form I-129F) and Motion to Appeal (Form I-290B).

The same situation occurred with Form I-730 (Refugee Petition; Form I-90 (Green Card Conversion) and Form I-821D (DACA Renewal).