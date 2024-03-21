March 21, 2024

Latino Goes to Work in Illinois, and a Question They Ask Him Makes Him Swoon (VIDEO)

Winston Hale March 21, 2024
A young man of Mexican descent living in Chicago described his experience while looking for work.
A young Latino living in Chicago, Illinois, shared a video on TikTok that generated thousands of reactions among the site's users. In the clip, he went on a job search and was stunned by the question the employers asked him. Facing the unknown, he asked his followers if anyone knew what the situation was in the state on an issue related to migrants in the country.

Diego Ramirez, a young man of Mexican origin, lives in the United States and has almost 180 thousand followers on the Chinese social network, with whom he regularly shares aspects of his work and personal life. With the account @jd_ramirez_1, the young man gained fame for his clips and gained attention a few weeks ago when he posted the above video, which generated hundreds of comments and reached 240 thousand views.

He looked for work in Chicago and revealed what employers were looking for
Ramirez quit his job at a granite manufacturing company earlier this month. Then, he again started looking for a job in the same field. However, when attending interviews, employers are not expected to question him, mainly about Social Security, a government-provided benefit for US citizens or legal residents.

“What's going on in Chicago, Illinois?” is a question posed by ticktoker. In the video, he said he went to two jobs that day and both asked for “good papers,” a colloquial reference to documents proving legal residency in the country, a situation he says he has never encountered.

The Mexican video generated the highest number of comments. Among the majority, users noted that this is a standard not only in Illinois, but in the United States. While others presented similar situations: “They didn't offer a job in Chicago, and my husband hasn't worked in four months.” , one user commented.

Can Immigrants Have a Social Security Number?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States explains that only immigrants who have a work permit issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can apply for a Social Insurance Number. This number is used to report people's wages to the U.S. government and determine eligibility for benefits.

I went to two jobs and the first thing they asked me for in both was papers. ? ig jd_ramiirez_ ?? #foryou #foryou # to your page #fyp #fyp? #Viral #viral video #Chicago #jdramirez

? Original Sound – Diego Ramirez

