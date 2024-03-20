Venezuelan grandmother cries with emotion over daughter's gift in Miami (VIDEO)

A Venezuelan woman living in Miami, USA, broke down in tears after her daughter received a surprise gift of a return trip to the South American capital of Caracas. The emotional moment was captured on video and soon went viral on social media.

Posted last Saturday by user @abuelitavenezolana on TikTok, it already has more than one million views, 120 thousand likes and 2,500 comments. The heroine of this story is seen sitting next to her daughter, holding a balloon in her hand. The two of them are at a restaurant table, on an open-air balcony, and you can see them enjoying cheese and a cold cutting board.

The recording lasts only 24 seconds, but they are enough to understand what is happening. The video begins with an old woman reading a letter. “Dear travelers to Caracas, Venezuela,” he reads aloud, before reminiscing about his homeland. Then, he brings the printed paper to his chest and looks at the sky.

After waiting a few seconds to stop the tears, she continues: “Please board your flight on April 30, 2024. Enjoy your journey.” It only took him a few thousandths of a second to understand what was happening. “Lie, what is this? A gift?” He revealed with tears in his eyes. “Yes,” her daughter replied. The two then hugged and melted. “We're leaving,” the younger insisted.

Like her, thousands of users moved on social networks and expressed their emotions through different comments. Some of the most notable: “I want a second part when I come to Venezuela,” “Venezuela is no longer a country, but a feeling,” “I will wake up happy on April 30, because one of us has finished once again. Happiness in his life.” “, “Has anyone else cried with Grandma?”, “How beautiful her little face is full of emotion” and “Referring to Venezuela, a feeling we all have deep inside. Shrinks our hearts.”

In another video uploaded to the social network, the woman showed her passion for Venezuela while waving her country's flag in the stands at Lone Depot Park in Miami on February 7, where Nicaragua and Venezuela faced off for Miami. 2024 Caribbean Series Club Baseball Tournament. The fun ended with a 9-0 win over Tiburones de la Guaria, the Venezuelan baseball team. And that wasn't all: two days later, they were crowned champions, defeating Tigres del Lici from the Dominican Republic.

