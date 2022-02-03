February 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The family of the police have demanded that the authorities take action

The family of the police have demanded that the authorities take action

Winston Hale February 3, 2022 2 min read

Relatives Wilbert MoraA second police officer was killed New York On Jan. 21, they gave him a final farewell this Wednesday in San Patricio Cathedral in the presence of Mayor Eric Adams, uniformed members and members of the Dominican community.

When the eulogy was over, the officer’s sister spoke on behalf of the family, saying New York authorities knew who was responsible when such tragedies continued and called for “action” to prevent crime.

Chart

“I am just wondering how many vibrators, how many Jason, how many more officers will have to lose their lives to change this system. You and I know who is responsible for preventing these tragedies from happening again, ”said the Dominican official’s sister.

“Legislators, this crime ended the lives of two exemplary young men who gave only their best to their town. Take action, enough, ”he continued.

The young woman, Mora’s older sister, said that she was always afraid that her brother would go astray because of the high crime rate in the city, and was relieved to learn that Wilbert had decided to join the police force.

“I remember my fears of seeing Wilbert growing up on the streets New York. I was afraid that even the training we give at home would go the other way … which is why I will never forget the day my little brother graduated from the academy .. I never thought my relief would be less than four. Years, “said Mora’s sister.

Expand image
Chart

The 27-year-old, who survived with his parents, three brothers and his girlfriend, will be buried in Woodside in Queens after the funeral.

See also  An airline is seeking permission to operate 170 weekly flights from the United States to Cuba

She holds a degree in Social Communication from the Catholic University of Santo Domingo and a Masters Degree in Journalism from the University of Puerto Rico. He is currently coordinating the Diario Libre USA section on issues of Dominican immigration and the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

EE.UU. Soldiers in Europe and the Estee crisis in Ukraine

February 2, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Estados Unidos confina todas las cyrceles federales tras una pelei entre pandillas que duj dos muertos

February 2, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

El rayo más grand jamzs registered: record 750 kilometers and atravia 3 estos in EE.UU.

February 2, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Truco de WhatsApp para escribir mensajes con letras de colores

February 3, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Abinader concede nacionalidad Felipe González

February 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The family of the police have demanded that the authorities take action

February 3, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Bancamérica con baja participación; presidente en justicia

February 3, 2022 Zera Pearson