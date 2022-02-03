The family of the police have demanded that the authorities take action

Relatives Wilbert MoraA second police officer was killed New York On Jan. 21, they gave him a final farewell this Wednesday in San Patricio Cathedral in the presence of Mayor Eric Adams, uniformed members and members of the Dominican community.

When the eulogy was over, the officer’s sister spoke on behalf of the family, saying New York authorities knew who was responsible when such tragedies continued and called for “action” to prevent crime.

“I am just wondering how many vibrators, how many Jason, how many more officers will have to lose their lives to change this system. You and I know who is responsible for preventing these tragedies from happening again, ”said the Dominican official’s sister.

“Legislators, this crime ended the lives of two exemplary young men who gave only their best to their town. Take action, enough, ”he continued.

The young woman, Mora’s older sister, said that she was always afraid that her brother would go astray because of the high crime rate in the city, and was relieved to learn that Wilbert had decided to join the police force.

“I remember my fears of seeing Wilbert growing up on the streets New York. I was afraid that even the training we give at home would go the other way … which is why I will never forget the day my little brother graduated from the academy .. I never thought my relief would be less than four. Years, “said Mora’s sister.

The 27-year-old, who survived with his parents, three brothers and his girlfriend, will be buried in Woodside in Queens after the funeral.