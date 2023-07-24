Shakira with her kids and Rauw Alejandro are enjoying their vacation in Puerto Rico

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira I have enjoyed your stay in Puerto Rico to the fullest over the past few days, After he was present during a party Youth Awardswhich took place last Thursday at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

In recent days, the artist and different people have posted videos and photos on social media where you can see how she spent her days on the island accompanied by her children Sasha and Milano, as well as many acquaintances and friends, as was the case with the Puerto Rican singer. Ro Alejandro.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

Since her arrival on the island, the Colombian has shared photos, including the moment she arrived in Isla Verde on her private plane, as well as personal moments where she was seen sharing her children at a hotel in the Dorado area.

Gerard Pique’s ex-partner also shared a video showing his children playing basketball on a court with other children, while he is heard cheering on one. Likewise, she shared a video on her Tik Tok account where she used a filter that turned her into a mermaid as she is seen singing her new song “Copa vacía” which she performs with Manuel Turizo.

On the other side, Shakira, along with the urban musician, visited a river in Utuado, where they were able to enjoy the icy waters and tranquility of the area. In a video posted by a fan of Rauw Alejandro, it was possible to see how the young man did the unspeakable to meet the singer, and the police even gave him a speeding ticket. In the end, as seen in the video, he managed to meet the artist.

The Colombian singer was the grand winner of the previous Premios Juventud, where her children also participated, and took home eight awards including “Best Pop/Urban Song” (for “Shakira – BZRP: Music Sessions #53”), “Best Song for My Ex”, “Best Female Artist” and “Best Urban Track”. “Thank you very much. You don’t know how happy I am to be back on the island, this island that I adore, to meet all of you and to have all this.”And The artist commented on receiving her awards. He continued, “Every day you inspire me to improve myself and not give up.”