SDN: Councilors and their hundreds of followers are sworn in at FP | AlMomento.net

Lionel Fernandez divides the members of the council.

Santo Domingo Norte: The head of the Popular Force (FP), Leonel Fernandez, swears in that organization the advisors Carlos Pérez and Luis Castro, who resigned from the party along with hundreds of his followers.

In addition, Fernandez formalized the entry of students, workers and entrepreneurs from Santo Domingo Norte who join the political entity that shows the greatest growth in the Dominican Republic, according to measurements made in the face of the 2024 electoral processes.

oath of office

Among the people who have joined Fuerza del Pueblo are young Crimson de Jesús, Juliana Hernandez, Isabel Pérez, Jerry Rodriguez, Luz María Reyes and David Javier.

Other new members of the FP in Santo Domingo Norte are Martín Evangelista (Fino), Sergio Burgos La Fontaine, Stefania de Jesús, Miguel Ángel de Leon and Penerado de Leon.

Businessmen Julio Encarnacion (Papuchito), Yanelis Ferrer, Aquiles Alberto Galvez, Edison Suarez Reyna, Escolastico Lina, Claribel Pérez de Paula and Williams Peña also joined the ranks of the opposition political entity.

Hundreds of people from this municipality participate in the activity that thanks the Dominican political leader for building, in the efforts of his government, the work that has had the greatest social and economic impact in recent decades in the country, the Santo Domingo metro, which has facilitated the transportation of students and workers to the center of the Dominican capital in safety, comfort and cost. low.

