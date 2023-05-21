Russia wants to send half a million tourists annually to Cuba

Russia aspires to become the main country sending tourists to Cuba in the coming years and oust Canada in this position. At least that’s what they want and that’s why they set the goal of sending at least half a million tourists a year. The Russian government and the island government are creating all the conditions for this.

According to reports from magazine The Russian company Sputnik announced, this week at a meeting of businessmen from both countries, new projects to increase the annual visits of Russian tourists to half a million, especially to tourism poles in Varadero, Cayo Coco and Havana.

“I support the wish of the Cuban Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García in his goal of increasing the tourist flow from Russia to 500,000 tourists per year, in this way Russia can reach the top, overtaking the most developed destination in Canada. Combined, I’m sure we’ll succeed.”

Russian tourists in Cuba

For his part, the Cuban official stressed that “Russia has historically been one of the main issuance markets in Cuba, and it occupied the first place last year, during the outbreak of the epidemic, and occupied the first place.”

For this purpose, from July 1, commercial flights will resume from Moscow to Varadero, via the Aeroflot fleet. While the Nordwind Pact will continue to communicate with Varadero and Cayo Coco as it has been until now. As if this were not enough, it is also expected to build a special hotel for Russian visitors in Havana, a project we have already developed in these pages.

The Director of Tourism in Cuba added, “The maximum that reached Cuba is 178,000 Russians in one year, and this year we have thought of overcoming the barrier of 200,000 Russians.”