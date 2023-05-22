Motorcyclists attack diners at Café Saverios in Tijuana.

Caffe Saverios restaurant patrons were robbed on the afternoon of Sunday May 21st at 1pm. According to official reports, at least two diners were able to report the incident that occurred at 1:50 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported that two armed men arrived at the scene on an Italika motorcycle. One of those involved wore a black jacket, and another wore a navy shirt with white trim and blue shorts. A witness was able to see that the attackers fled towards the highway.

The police arrived 30 minutes after the assault at 1 p.m., as it was difficult for diners to report the incident to 911. Although the assault occurred at 1 p.m., at 3:40, the Security Secretariat’s social media department did not have Public Municipality of Tijuana official report on the abuse. Seven hours after ZETA Weekly asked for the official report, the Connection District still did not share the official version of the facts.

Chef Javier Plascencia posted on his Twitter account a breakup with Mayor Montserrat Caballero and Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, since 35 years of history, this is the first time that diners have been robbed at a Sonora Street restaurant.

The case has already been transferred to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) who will request images from private security cameras to find the profile of the attackers.