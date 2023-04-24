Santos Sports Committee in immediate session to determine the future

ESPNReading: two minutes.

After the defeat against Querétaro, the Laguna Board of Directors will meet immediately to determine the procedures to be followed with regard to the first team.

tower – saints I mentioned that the sports committee of the institution immediately held a session to determine the measures that will be taken on the first team, and that after Fall 0-2 against Queretaro On the penultimate day of End of 2023.

“We inform you that The sports committee from the club immediately to determine the procedures to be followed in relation to the first team. We appreciate your interest and will keep you posted in due course,” Turreon’s team stated through a press release released just an hour after the fall against roosters.

Eduardo Ventaneswho remains for the time being as artistic director of saintsHe went to the press conference without any setback. The strategist stressed that even though his team loses, they still have chances to play the playoffs at home, as long as they win at home blue cross And it is combined with a negative result of atlas.

Santos surrendered at home to Queretaro in Round 16 Imago 7

“It’s not the basic expectation, but the possibility of getting into the eight is still there. Despite the fact that we were very consistent at home, we couldn’t exercise that position, but it has become strong in the past tournaments, it’s the truth. The projects are beyond this moment, We’re in the middle of the fight, frustrated we couldn’t cheer these fans up,” said the coach saints At the conference after the fall before Queretaro.

saints will reach the last day of End of 2023 It is located in the eleventh position with 19 units. He has the playoffs ticket in his control, even with a win over blue cross They will have high chances of getting a reclassification duel at home.

However, in the event of a loss or tie blue cross Next Saturday, he will need to be seeded in the replay. saints It will depend on the results of Pumas, Atlético de San Luis, Puebla and Tijuana, as well as those of Querétaro, a team that cannot reach the final stage because it is the last in the percentage table.