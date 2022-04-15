San Marcos offers free astronomy lessons to high school students | News

The Permanent Symposium on Astronomy and Space Sciences (SPACE) at the Faculty of Physical Sciences of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) has opened the new call for the #AstroClasses program, which will train high school students for free in astronomy, its laws, hacks and puzzles.

The program was born in order to promote this field of study in basic education in Peru, through virtual classes that bring students closer to the world of astronomy and space sciences.

There will be over 40 pupils selected by SPACE-FCF-UNMSM professionals, who will receive the necessary mathematical and physical tools to nurture their enthusiasm to pursue careers related to astronomy and/or space sciences in the midst of a global age of knowledge.

Some of the topics to be taught by the best team of Peruvian specialists in the region are positional astronomy, orbits of planets and spacecraft, even the origin of life in the universe.

Students will be mentored by specialists from SPACE-FCF-UNMSM, in collaboration with specialists from the Geophysical Institute of Peru, the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the Peruvian Association of Teachers of Physics.

The #AstroClasses was born as an idea in 2020 as part of SPACE-FCF-UNMSM’s social outreach activities to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in Peru. It was first taught in 2021 and continues into 2022 with the same vision and enthusiasm to provide opportunities for Peruvian children and young talents to immerse themselves in global knowledge of astronomy and space science.

Throughout this time, he has had the support of many national and international institutions, such as the Office of Astronomy for Development of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) https://www.astro4dev.org/), by the “Ask an Astronomer” project.

Selection process

Gender equality and equal opportunity will be considered regardless of where the student is located, with a focus on marginalized and underrepresented sectors of our society.

“We are here to give a chance,” said Professor Maria Luisa Aguilar, the first Peruvian astronomer.

Some of the requirements that students must meet to be selected are to be registered in the Peruvian academic year 2022 from 1st to 5th of high school and have grades greater than or equal to 15 (or equivalent in letters) in the fields of “science, technology” and “mathematics” within a year 2021.

The deadline for online applications is April 29 and begins May 14. More information can be found at the following link: t.ly/JwsK

