April 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

0221

The Board of Medicine meets to elect a Dean

Zera Pearson April 15, 2022 2 min read

After two failed sessions, The United Nations University College of Medical Sciences Board of Directors met on Good Friday Starting at 9 o’clock to elect the dean for the period 2022-2026. The current head of that academic unit, Dr. Juan Basualdo Fargat, after several negotiations with the student body, obtained the eleven votes he needed for re-election.

As mentioned 0221.com.arThe quorum was not completed in last Wednesday’s session by the Heads of Practical and Alumni Business Administrations, made up of one and two members respectively. But on this occasion, and as stipulated in Article 102 of the statutes of the United Nations Police University, it will be possible to meet “by a simple majority of its members”.

It should be noted that the board of directors for each academic unit consists of 16 members: Seven teachers, a head of practical work, two graduate or postgraduate assistants, five students and a non-teaching representative.

Thus, the jigsaw in medical science is still uncertain. The current brigadier general, Juan Basualdo Vergat, needs eleven votes out of sixteen to be re-elected, and nine to propose his successor.

During Monday’s session, he had seven accessions from faculty and one from non-faculty, but at the time he had not given the students their consent to extend his term. through their social networks, They explained that the date of the dean’s vote for the period 2022-2026 is premature.

After discussing it at a meeting, they decided not to give a quorum, and in turn asked the authorities to hold a meeting so that the list of their claims could be heard: They ask for more teachers and face-to-face classes to fit a gap (building and quality of courses) that appeared in the college after opening admission to students without a restricted exam. With a commitment to respond to these demands, The student body decided to support the re-election of Basualdo.

See also  Carla Ars - Astrocarla replies: "With James Webb we shall see the furthest thing from the universe" | technology

howeverThe quorum was not completed in the corridors of the heads of practical works and graduates on Wednesday. The second unsuccessful vote in medicine coincides with a rally by members of the Nutrition Campus, to which members have been added at an increasing rate. The The protest is from teachers who are “intern” or “teacher” who are actually teaching classes, a type of employment they consider “totally risky” because they have not been appointed to any position.

Amidst the political tension, the session started again, and this time the councilors were called on April 15 at 9.

Other colleges that already have deans for the next four years are: Veterinary sciences, astronomical and geophysical sciences, economics, dentistry, computer science, engineering and architecture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

[Opinión] Humanity, science and the crossroads of the future

April 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Caceres will have a nuclear medicine service to treat cancer patients

April 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UNLP was once again in the news for its prestigious international rankings

April 14, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

5 WhatsApp news arriving soon

April 15, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Jose Mariano Pineda shoots Platense: “Let them press the clock … because they will go down”

April 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Board of Medicine meets to elect a Dean

April 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Is love over? The strange song shared by Angela Aguilar’s friend

April 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon