May 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Salma Hayek's favorite fragrance is not from a luxury brand

Salma Hayek’s favorite fragrance is not from a luxury brand

Lane Skeldon May 25, 2022 2 min read

Salma Hayek Accompanying his daughter Valentina Pinault closely in her presentation in the community, they recently shared an interview and production for a famous fashion magazine.

During a Vogue Mexico and Latin America talk, mother and daughter revealed what they have perfume Favorite. The surprise was that the Mexican actress and producer highlighted a natural fragrance that does not belong to any luxury brand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow when he leaves the trial against Amber Heard

May 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Shakira turns up the temperature in a sheer black blouse

May 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Belinda: What do her parents do | Belinda Schull | Ignacio Peregrine | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | Offers

May 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Special Edition “40th Anniversary” and 2023 Collection

May 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Salma Hayek’s favorite fragrance is not from a luxury brand

May 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Hubble has identified an unusual wrinkle in the expansion rate of the universe

May 25, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The White House supports Congress’ efforts to define the political future of Puerto Rico

May 25, 2022 Winston Hale