Salma Hayek’s favorite fragrance is not from a luxury brand

Salma Hayek Accompanying his daughter Valentina Pinault closely in her presentation in the community, they recently shared an interview and production for a famous fashion magazine.

During a Vogue Mexico and Latin America talk, mother and daughter revealed what they have perfume Favorite. The surprise was that the Mexican actress and producer highlighted a natural fragrance that does not belong to any luxury brand.

While Valentina declared herself a fan of Eau du Soir by Sisley, Misia by Chanel and Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent perfume Favorite , Salma Hayek Please do not mention any brand.

Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina Pinault, together in a production.

The “Eternals” and “House of Gucci” actress confirmed that perfume They should be used according to mood and I recommend that you do not limit yourself to just one in particular.

Although in some cases it has highlighted perfume Knots from Bottega Veneta and For Her by Narciso Rodríguez are among his favourites, this time Salma Hayek He said that his fragrance My favorite is rose oil.

Rose oil has a delicate aroma and has properties for well-being and health.

“It relaxes you so much,” the Mexican celebrity said about this natural essence she receives from her guide. Meditation. She added that rose oil is an aromatic weakness that she inherited from her mother and that she carries everywhere inside a small bottle in her handbag.

Salma Hayek He also revealed that he puts it behind his ears day and night.

What is Salma Hayek’s favorite fragrance of rose oil?

Rose oil is an essential oil that is extracted from the petals of different types of rose, the most famous of which is rosehip oil. It is obtained through steam distillation, solvent extraction and supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, in this way it is used as an ingredient in perfumes and cosmetics.

Salma Hayek said she inherited her taste for rose oil from her mother.

In addition to its delicate aroma, rose oil is credited with properties that contribute to well-being and health when it comes to all-natural rose oil.

In its pure state, it supports skin hydration and causes a toning effect and cell renewal. On some occasions, due to their potential for high purity, it is recommended to dilute rose oils in water or with other extracts, such as jasmine, coconut or almond oil.