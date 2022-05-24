May 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow when he leaves the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow when he leaves the trial against Amber Heard

Lane Skeldon May 24, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Because he is fighting the legal battle that could destroy or revive his acting career, Johnny Depp Surprised fans by imitating the famous character Jack Sparrow After leaving the trial against Amber Heardwhere he already mentioned the importance of his role in it Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor left his fans nostalgia For the character, since he re-created the acclaimed pirate captain In front of a group of fans who showed their support outside the stadiums in Virginia.

A video is circulating on social networks and you can see in it johnny In his truck, he asked his team to stop to greet his followers and from the back seat imitates it Jack Sparrow And his legendary voice.

He also said goodbye with one of the character’s signature gestures, when a young woman shouts at him that he will always be pirate captainwhat or what deep He replied: “Still there somewhere. I see it from time to time. It appears sometimes.

Felt betrayed by Disney

The actor indicated at the trial that he felt betrayed Disney When they decided to remove it from Epic blockbusterHe confirmed that he just wanted to say a dignified goodbye to Jack Sparrow.

The captain of the team Jack Sparrow She is a character I built From the beginning. And it was something I put a lot into, just as with all the characters, you put a lot of yourself into the characters. I rewrote the dialogues, scenes and jokes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Shakira turns up the temperature in a sheer black blouse

May 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Belinda: What do her parents do | Belinda Schull | Ignacio Peregrine | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | Offers

May 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Tony Costa: The true meaning of the tattoos she shared with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

May 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow when he leaves the trial against Amber Heard

May 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp | How to put music in your states | Applications | Smart phones | trick | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

May 24, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Company / Veritas will explain the potential of exome and genome in fetal medicine at the 31st Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology Ultrasound in Seville

May 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mbapp gift for PSG with his image rights

May 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis