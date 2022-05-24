Johnny Depp imitates Jack Sparrow when he leaves the trial against Amber Heard

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 05.24.2022 08:20:43

Because he is fighting the legal battle that could destroy or revive his acting career, Johnny Depp Surprised fans by imitating the famous character Jack Sparrow After leaving the trial against Amber Heardwhere he already mentioned the importance of his role in it Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor left his fans nostalgia For the character, since he re-created the acclaimed pirate captain In front of a group of fans who showed their support outside the stadiums in Virginia.

A video is circulating on social networks and you can see in it johnny In his truck, he asked his team to stop to greet his followers and from the back seat imitates it Jack Sparrow And his legendary voice.

He also said goodbye with one of the character’s signature gestures, when a young woman shouts at him that he will always be pirate captainwhat or what deep He replied: “Still there somewhere. I see it from time to time. It appears sometimes.

Felt betrayed by Disney

The actor indicated at the trial that he felt betrayed Disney When they decided to remove it from Epic blockbusterHe confirmed that he just wanted to say a dignified goodbye to Jack Sparrow.

The captain of the team Jack Sparrow She is a character I built From the beginning. And it was something I put a lot into, just as with all the characters, you put a lot of yourself into the characters. I rewrote the dialogues, scenes and jokes.