Ryan Sánchez comfortably controls the 800m in Justas

pimp. Half-mile runner Ryan Sanchez silenced his critics when he dominated the 800m final with his opening shot during the match. Fencing athletics of the inter-university sports league.

gave Sanchez Anna J Mendez University (UAGM) 10 important points to keep it close to the Interamerican University in the world table in the male branch. After 14 events, Tigres has 168 points, while Taínos has 111.

The Olympian clocked an official time of 1:50.47, almost three seconds (1:53.41) less than in Friday’s preliminary match. As soon as the contestants left, Sanchez took the lead and did not let go. The first cycle completed in 53.2 seconds. Derek Ortega of Inter tried to keep up with Sanchez, but could not catch up with him.

As soon as Sanchez crossed the finish line, he put his index finger to his lips. Ortega finished second with a time of 1:51.74, while Yenssen Rivera, also from Inter, completed the test in 1:52.66.

Sanchez still wants to leave the mark required to qualify for the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, Oregon, for the 800m event. You need to score 1:45.20.

His next chance will be during the International Classics in Athletics Championships on Thursday, May 12th at the Francisco “Paquito” Montaner stadium in Ponce.

In the women’s branch, the Taínas of UAGM have 179 points, followed by Tigresas with 157. Jerezanas of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus with 82.