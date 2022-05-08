May 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

AMLO. Relaciones entre México y Honduras se van a continuar hermanando

AMLO. Relations between Mexico and Honduras will continue to twinning

Phyllis Ward May 8, 2022 1 min read

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Ensure that relations between governments Mexico s Honduras They will continue to twin.

Before leaving for Belize, the fourth country he has visited on his international tour Central America and the CaribbeanIn an interview with the media in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, the Mexican president highlighted his affection for the people of Honduras and reiterated his support for that country’s president, Xiomara Castro.

“She’s doing very well, they have a very good president, Xiomara Castro is a woman who has principles and ideals, she has a lot to come, and a good future for the people of Honduras, and that’s what I can tell you, we leave very happy, very tasteful.”

Read more: AMLO arrives in Cuba to complete its political rapprochement with Havana: experts

President Lopez Obrador said his Honduran counterpart does not need advice or recommendations to approve his electricity reform initiative.

“Nothing, nothing,” he said. “She is a woman with a lot of combat experience and the most important thing is that there is no divorce with the people, because President Juarez said: With the people everything is, without the people nothing.” Farewell to the media.

died

See also  A woman discovers betrayal due to a speeding ticket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ryan Sánchez comfortably controls the 800m in Justas

May 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

AMLO’s visit comes at the best moment in the relationship between Mexico and Cuba: the embassy

May 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Biden nominates new US ambassador to Nicaragua

May 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

4 min read

Global rejection of the sudden closure of universities and the Academy of Sciences

May 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaetje by submission in the main event of UFC 274 | Total Sports

May 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

AMLO. Relations between Mexico and Honduras will continue to twinning

May 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

His coach Juan Cortes reveals: “Chino Miranda will not recover” | 123

May 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon