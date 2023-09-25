Russia sends Vladimir Kara-Murza to a Siberian prison – DW – 09/25/2023

Russian opponent Vladimir Kara-MurzaHe was sentenced to 25 years in prison for “treason” and condemned Moscow’s attack against him UkraineHe arrived at the high-security Omsk penal colony in Siberia to serve his sentence, his lawyer said on Sunday (09/24/2023).

He is considered one of the main critics of Russian President Vladimir PutinKara-Murza, who holds dual Russian and British citizenship, was sentenced to an unprecedented sentence in April, prompting international leaders and supporters to call for his release. The opponent was convicted of spreading “false information” about the army and being associated with an “undesirable organization” in a closed trial in 2013. Russia.

“Vladimir Kara-Murza was transferred to the IK-6 high-security penal colony in Omsk to serve his sentence,” his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said. Facebook.

Omsk is located about 2,700 kilometers east of Moscow. The Russian penal system usually takes weeks to transport prisoners to the country’s remote prisons, and the whereabouts of a transient prisoner are often unknown, stopping at several prisons along the way.

Prokhorov said sarcastically, “The journey from Moscow to Omsk, in the twenty-first century, lasted no less than three weeks,” adding that he remained “several days” in a solitary confinement cell in the city of Samara in the center of the country.

The lawyer warned that imprisoning Kara Murza (42 years old) in this type of cell would endanger his fragile health. The opponent’s lawyers and his family claim that he suffers from a nervous disease called neuropathy due to the two attempts to poison him.

AMA (AFP, EFI, AFP)