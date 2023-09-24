September 25, 2023

“Seven Haitians were detained at AILA for not having visas for the destinations they were traveling to” | Daily menu

September 25, 2023

Immigration authorities prevented seven Haitian citizens from leaving the country They were preparing to travel to Spain, France, and then Brazilwithout meeting the immigration requirements necessary to enter those territories through the Dominican Republic.

According to available information, the seven foreigners were present in the country, and hence they were preparing to board an Iberian Airlines flight without having a transit visa to stop in the mentioned countries, and for this reason they were prevented from boarding the plane.

“They did not meet the immigration travel requirements for transit to those destinations,” said the report submitted by the authorities of the General Directorate of Immigration at Las Americas International Airport in connection with the case.

It also points out that in order to transit through any of the airports of the above-mentioned countries, passengers had to obtain the corresponding visa and they did not have it.

In recent days, after the borders were closed on September 15 and Air and sea movement between the two countries was ordered by President Louis Abi NaderThere was a large exodus of Haitian citizens leaving the national territory.

After the citizens were not allowed to leave the country, they left the Las Americas International Airport area, heading to the city of Santo Domingo.

Last Friday, Haitians could be seen outside the offices of Arageet and Copa Airlines, waiting in line to fly to South and Central American countries from the airport lounge.

The largest number of Haitian citizens leaving abroad do so on commercial flights to Mexico, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Guatemala, according to information provided to this newspaper.

