After ordering a special military operation in the Ukrainian region of Donbass, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin argued that “they did not leave us the option of acting any other way, it was a forced operation.”

“Circumstances We must take immediate and immediate action. The Donbass People’s Republics have asked Russia for assistance; therefore, we are acting in accordance with Article 51, Chapter 7 of the UN Charter on Friendly and Mutual Assistance Agreements,” he said.

He declared that he was “apparently surprised” by the lack of response from the West to alternative ways of negotiating security guarantees in Europe, which “did not progress a millimeter”, while Ukraine’s military persecution of the Donbass people continued and increased aggression. The policy against Russia was promoted by NATO.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that its armed forces would not attack civilians, but rather “disable Ukraine’s military infrastructure with high-precision weapons” because they aimed to militarize the country. Do not occupy it.

Knowing that they were the main managers of the conflict, Western allied governments rushed to impose a number of sanctions against Russia, although NATO said it could not station troops in Ukraine because it was not a member state.

In the face of the US and NATO’s aggression campaign against Russia, Cuba has declared the need to maintain international peace and security, which has led to the current situation.