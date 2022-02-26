February 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Puerto Rico registra el primer caso de BA.2, subvariante de ómicron

Puerto Rico records the first case of BA.2, a subtype of ómicron

Winston Hale February 26, 2022 2 min read

A woman living in the Bayamon Municipality near the San Juan metropolitan area, with no travel history, is a subsidiary of Omigran in Puerto Rico, BA.2, with dozens of mutations.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health announced this Friday that BA.2 was found on the island, which is currently present in all 50 states of the United States.

The report describes BA.2 as the third Omigron subtype found in Puerto Rico after BA.1 and BA.1.1 were identified on the island.

The case found is similar to that of a woman between the ages of 20 and 29, a resident of the Phymon area and vaccinated against the complete series against Govt-19.

The woman has no travel history and has symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, nasal congestion, headache and muscle aches.

“No need to worry, we remain vigilant and promote protection against Covit-19. Preliminary data suggest that the Omigran subtype may be slightly more contagious. The good news is that the vaccine is still effective in preventing serious diseases.” Health Secretary Carlos Melloto said.

“Our call to the public is to continue preventive measures. Above all, to all those who deserve to be given the booster dose,” the official said.

The detection of Omigran’s BA.2 variant in Puerto Rico is part of an intensive monitoring by the Epidemiology Unit with specialized laboratories contracted by the Department of Health.

This monitoring has made it possible to detect variants of Govt-19 on the island and they are very important for keeping citizens informed about the development of the disease.

See also  The Indonesian navy will find items from a lost submarine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russia declares its goal is to militarize Ukraine, not occupy it ›World› Granma

February 26, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

United States Supreme Court: Who was Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court? Univision News Politics

February 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

They discover the first case of Omigran’s new subtype BA.2 in Puerto Rico

February 25, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Puerto Rico records the first case of BA.2, a subtype of ómicron

February 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The latest news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russian forces are located 30 kilometers from Kiev

February 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“I have a contract; we’ll see”

February 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Diana Morant, Minister of Science: ‘Research centers must have a plan for equality’

February 26, 2022 Zera Pearson