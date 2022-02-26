Puerto Rico records the first case of BA.2, a subtype of ómicron

A woman living in the Bayamon Municipality near the San Juan metropolitan area, with no travel history, is a subsidiary of Omigran in Puerto Rico, BA.2, with dozens of mutations.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health announced this Friday that BA.2 was found on the island, which is currently present in all 50 states of the United States.

The report describes BA.2 as the third Omigron subtype found in Puerto Rico after BA.1 and BA.1.1 were identified on the island.

The case found is similar to that of a woman between the ages of 20 and 29, a resident of the Phymon area and vaccinated against the complete series against Govt-19.

The woman has no travel history and has symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste and smell, nasal congestion, headache and muscle aches.

“No need to worry, we remain vigilant and promote protection against Covit-19. Preliminary data suggest that the Omigran subtype may be slightly more contagious. The good news is that the vaccine is still effective in preventing serious diseases.” Health Secretary Carlos Melloto said.

“Our call to the public is to continue preventive measures. Above all, to all those who deserve to be given the booster dose,” the official said.

The detection of Omigran’s BA.2 variant in Puerto Rico is part of an intensive monitoring by the Epidemiology Unit with specialized laboratories contracted by the Department of Health.

This monitoring has made it possible to detect variants of Govt-19 on the island and they are very important for keeping citizens informed about the development of the disease.