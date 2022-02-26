United States Supreme Court: Who was Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court? Univision News Politics

“He’s going to get Judge (Stephen) Fryer’s place in court,” Biden said in a statement.
As he made his remarks, the President was surrounded by Vice President Kamala Harris and Justice Brown.
“Judge Jackson is one of the brightest legal thinkers in our country and has unusually extensive experience in our legal system, giving him the opportunity to be an exceptional judge,” the White House statement announced a few hours ago.
With half a plus one (51 votes), if confirmed in the Senate, Brown Jackson was the first black female judge of the High Court.
Fiden’s campaign promise was to elect an African – American judge for this lifetime post. Who claimed that in the court’s 223 – year history, not a single woman from that minority ethnic group had “long-term debt.”
Nominee forced In place of Judge Stephen Fryer, He formalized his retirement with the President on January 28 at the White House. The White House said Biden would deliver a message from the President’s House on Friday afternoon to introduce Brown.
Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?
Jackson is a graduate of Harvard Law School and is Judge Fryer’s old acquaintance, who was a law writer from 1999 to 2000. Jackson was a lawyer in the private sector, trained as a public defender and worked in sentencing. Commission from the United States.
The President Barack Obama He nominated her in 2013 as a judge of the Federal Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia. Biden elevated her to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where she has served since June 2021.
Jackson was part of a panel of three judges that ruled against the attempt Former President Donald Trump Failure to submit documents to the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 uprising against Capitol.
The judge is 51 years old and has (family) ties to Republicans. She is married to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan, Republican from Wisconsin. Jackson’s husband, a surgeon. Patrick Jackson is Ryan’s nephew’s twin brother. The judge and her husband have two daughters.
Fighting in the Supreme Court and the Senate
“From the list of possible candidates, President Biden has chosen an extraordinary candidate,” said Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a statement after the appointment was officially announced.
“To be the first person to make history in our country, you have to have an exceptional life story. Achievements of Judge Brown Jackson The Senate Judiciary Committee is well aware that we passed it on the DC circuit a year ago with the support of both parties, “Durbin explained, adding that he offered to start the confirmation process” immediately “.
The analysis indicates that Biden’s appointment is expected Fight to come to the Senate The voting process and the approval of the judge. Even before the name of the elected judge was known, the polarized environment in Congress was anticipating a fight for the appointment.
However, the Republicans could not stop the nomination because of a math problem: there are 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats in the Senate, and if there is a tie, the Democrats can defeat it by a Senate tie-breaking vote. Vice President Kamala HarrisWho is also chairman of the Senate.
These signs have encouraged Republicans to aspire to a much stronger confrontation.
The racist debate of the Supreme Court
However, many Republicans are eager to get a chance to discuss the ethnic issue in the confirmation process, questioning Biden’s claim that an African-American will be elected, leaving the ‘input’ suitable candidates from other races.
McConnell shunned such criticism: “I heard they thought it inappropriate for the president to announce the appointment of an African-American woman … I honestly do not think it is inappropriate,” she said.
