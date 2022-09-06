September 6, 2022

Russia bans actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller from entering

Russia announced on Monday that it had banned entry into its territory 25 Americans, including cultural figures such as director Sean Penn and actor Ben Stiller in response to US sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website that the decision was made “in response to the Joe Biden administration’s increasing sanctions against Russian citizens.”

One of the victims Actor and director Sean Penn, He traveled to Kew in late June to show his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the Russian offensive in the country.

Actor Ben Stiller, known for his work on “Zoolander”, who visited the Ukrainian capital in June, as well as figures in politics and the administration of US President Joe Biden, are on the list.

“The hostile actions of US officials “Continuing to take a Russophobic stance, destroying bilateral relations and intensifying the conflict between Russia and the United States, will be resolutely countered,” Russian diplomacy said in a statement.

In late June, after Washington, Russia announced that it would bar Joe Biden’s wife and daughter from entering its territory. permission to relatives Vladimir Putin, Like the President in addition to his two daughters. Biden also cannot enter Russia.

