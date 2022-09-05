The National Weather Service has warned of heavy thunderstorms in Puerto Rico this Monday.

Weather conditions in various sectors of Puerto Rico will continue to be affected by showers and thunderstorms Tropical Storm Ear North of the island, report National Weather ServiceDay in San Juan (SNM).

Relive the special broadcast live:

SNM meteorologist Ryan Chambers said a rip current warning is in effect on the north coast for the same reason, while moderate currents are expected for the rest of the coast.

The agency is also maintaining a small boat advisory for storm surge associated with the storm.

“We’ve been hit by moisture from Tropical Storm Earl. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the morning, mostly over eastern and southern Puerto Rico,” Chambers explained, adding that the area includes Vieques and Culebra.

“Already in the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected across the northern and inner coast,” he added. “This will continue throughout the day as there is high humidity in the area.”

“It’s very possible,” says Chambers, “that lightning strikes.” A jet ski in Salinas claimed the lives of two people yesterdayHe asked the citizens not to go to the water bodies even though today is a holiday.

“The message is that people don’t need to leave the house, and if they know the weather is going to be bad, they should stay home and go to the beach or the river another day.”Chambers said. “If you go, be aware that this weather is hitting us with the risk of rip currents and thunderstorms.”

According to Chambers, “higher temperatures” are expected in the northern part of Puerto Rico today. Precisely this high temperature “helps create thunderstorms,” ​​the scientist explained.

“If people go to the river, be aware that it may rain nearby and cause flooding,” he said.

At 5:00 am, the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) is located at latitude 20.9 degrees north and longitude 65.3 degrees west. It maintains maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) and is moving northwest at 5 mph.

However, at 8:50 a.m. a hurricane hunter reported it had strengthened and now had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.