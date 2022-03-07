March 7, 2022

Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

Phyllis Ward March 7, 2022
Videos and photos taken in Irbin, a town about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, show how civilians are desperately trying to leave the town amid Russian bombing.

Ukrainians who fled that city on Sunday had to take cover.

Erbin suffers from artillery and air strikes because he is in the way of Russian forces trying to reach Kyiv.

The Russian army is getting closer than ever to the Ukrainian capital, where some 3.4 million people lived before the invasion that caused a mass exodus of civilians.

