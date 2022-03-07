Russia approves list of countries it considers “hostile” | international | News

On Monday, the Russian agency reported that all European Union countries, in addition to the United States, Japan and Canada, are included in the list of hostile countries drawn up by Vladimir Putin’s government. user interface.

The list includes, in addition to states, also foreign lands that, according to Moscow, are committing hostile acts against the Russian Federation, Russian companies and citizens.

according to user interfacethe listing order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and is part of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of March 5, 2022 “On the Temporary Procedure for the Fulfillment of Obligations to Certain Foreign Creditors”.

According to this document, the list includes 27 member states of the European Union, which agreed to severe sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

But in addition to this, other countries are defined as hostile states such as Australia, Albania, Andorra, Great Britain (including Jersey and other overseas territories it controls: such as Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Relations also include Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, Taiwan, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan and Ukraine itself. calamity. (me)