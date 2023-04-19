Roy Rossillo, a former Menudo member, said the Menendez brothers’ father sexually abused him

(CNN Spanish) – Roy Rossillo, a former member of the Menudo group who is currently 51 years old, says in the introduction to a documentary series that will be broadcast next month in the United States through Peacock, that the father of the Menudo brothers sexually abused him.

Rosselló claims that Jose Menendez, who was murdered in August 1989 along with his wife by his sons Lyle and Eric Menendez, sexually abused him as a teenager. The alleged aggression was revealed in a premiere of a documentary, “Menéndez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” from the Peacock platform, which premieres May 2. CNN is trying to get a response from Roy Rossello.

“This is the man who raped me,” Rosselló said on the show, pointing to a photo of Jose Menendez. “This is a pedophile,” he says, adding that he was 14 years old and that Jose Menendez, who was a successful businessman, drugged him as well.

Lyle Menendez, 55, and Eric Menendez, 50, have been incarcerated since July 1996, after a highly publicized trial. Both are serving life sentences in the same California prison without the possibility of parole.

In the sensational televised trial, the brothers, then teens, claimed to have shot their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez, who lived in Beverly Hills, California, with guns after years of sexual abuse by their father, and to have blinded their mother. eye. However, prosecutors argued that the brothers simply wanted to preserve their parents’ wealth.