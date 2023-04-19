They accuse, on social networks, Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera of alleged plagiarism

thanks for the song “a x 100″With Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny managed to get his place back in Mexico. The song that was released just a few days ago is already at number 3 in the top 50 in our country, surpassed only by “Ella baila sola” and “La Bebe”, both of which he performed. featherweight.

While this is happening on streaming platforms, this unique duo has already crossed 11 million views on YouTube and has been well received by users; And it is that although no one imagined the combination could happen, the result was simply a success: “The collaboration that no one knew we needed and now we love”, “I never imagined this combination, it’s unbelievable how far this genre has come.” The Regional come, “What a way to make a song that hits so big, without cliches, and that Bad Bunny engages in a new way”, “That kind of togetherness is what one is grateful for.” Best crossover”, are some of the readable messages.

But not everything was rosy for Mexicans and Puerto Ricans, and on TikTok they have already sparked great controversy and accusations. alleged plagiarism To the success of “Unveiled”, by polished bobby.

Although it is not known how these accusations arose, some profiles have already made comparisons between both songs, and although both are ballads and have a certain stylistic similarity, users could not agree on whether or not there was any plagiarism.

“They’re not the same at all”, “That’s right, the music and the beat are the same”, “Actually the song has the same chord progression”, “It’s the same musical structure, but different on some notes”, “The melody is the same, but the words aren’t”, ” The only thing is that it’s a cumbia and it runs just as fast.”

It should be noted that so far neither the Grupo Frontera nor the urban artist has spoken of it.

In 2022 and after the conclusion of his successful “World Hottest Tour”, the so-called “Bad Rabbit” announced his temporary retirement from the stage. At that time, he explained that he wanted to take a break and spend some time on his physical and mental health; In addition to celebrating all the accomplishments: “I’m taking a break. 2023 for me, for my physical health, for my emotional health for breathing, for enjoying my accomplishments. Let’s celebrate. We’re going here, we’re going there, we’re on the boat,” he said in an interview with Billboard. .

Despite this, the Puerto Ricans have had some brief appearances at various events, such as the Grammy Awards or the Coachella festival, but nothing is known about the new music yet.

But with his absence, the popularity charts took a drastic turn, songs such as “Ojitos Lindos” or “Tití me pregunto”, which swept the platforms, moved from the top of the chart to the last places, and other artists and other genres began to gain ground, especially Mexican regionalism and specifically the lobbies. lying down

However, with this collaboration, Reggeatonero not only released a new song, but also made his debut in Mexican music, surprising his fans and those who weren’t fans of his work. And although it is not the first time that Benito has left his comfort zone and moved away from urban areas (he has also collaborated with Gorillaz), this is the first time that he has ventured into a style completely different from his own and he did not disappoint.

Bad Bunny is smashing it into regional music. Photo: AP.

