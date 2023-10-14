Republicans nominated Jim Jordan to lead the US House of Representatives

The congressman has a second chance to fill the seat left vacant since the impeachment of conservative Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 3 (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Republican congressman Jim Jordan He got a second chance this Friday when he was elected by his party A candidate to lead the US House of RepresentativesA post is vacant from conservatism Kevin McCarthy was Dismissed on October 3.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee was already contested in an earlier internal vote, which Steve Scalise won, but the latter’s resignation on Thursday reopened the race, in which Jordan He won by 124 votes Austin Scott scored 81 runs.

In the previous poll, Wednesday, Scalise had 113 votes and Jordan 99, but by that narrow margin he was already having a tough time and decided to take a step back after confirming in the final vote of the plenary session. He is not going to get the necessary support among his peers in the lower house.

Scalise did not secure the support of the party’s most radical faction, which pushed the motion against McCarthy. Matt Gates.

While there was a rivalry between Scalise and Jordan, the latter received public support from the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021). In 2021, when he was in the White House, Donald Trump presented Jordan with the Presidential Medal of FreedomAmerica’s highest civilian honor for being one of its greatest allies in Congress.

Despite wanting both, the former president later accused Scalise, who is being treated for leukemia, to focus on his health instead of aspiring to the “speaker” position.

Jim Jordan, 59, a representative from Ohio’s Fourth District, says he has made the move to run for office. You need someone who can “bring the team together.” He is the right person to mend the rift between radical and moderate Republicans and then deliver on his promises to the American people.

In that final decree, he promised to protect moderates and not put them in difficult situations, unlike McCarthy, who, unlike McCarthy, was forced to make concessions in the face of pressure from the more extreme.

After his nomination, a new period of negotiations now opens, in which he must try to guarantee 217 votes in his caucus before submitting his candidacy to a vote of the full chamber.

Democrats have appointed their leader in the House. Hakeem JeffreysLast January, he ran against McCarthy for the company’s chairmanship.

The interim presidency is currently held by conservatives Patrick McHenryBut until a new “speaker” is in place, no new resolutions or bills can be approved when the budgets for the current fiscal year are closed. Pending authorization of additional aid to Ukraine or Israel.

(with information from EFE)