Another blunder by Joe Biden

Philadelphia. President Joe Biden had a new faux pas while taking the stage at an event he attended in Philadelphia.

Biden, 80, was walking down a narrow flight of stairs on Friday when he tripped. The President lost his balance while climbing three metal steps with railings on his way to the stage. But he quickly regained his balance, walked up the stairs to begin his speech, and joked with attendees about his stumble.

Joe Biden threatens to stumble as he takes the stage in Philadelphia. The White House denies that the president saw pictures of decapitated children: https://t.co/oA9sWPsNGd pic.twitter.com/FDtr018IVz — The Objective (@TheObjective_es) October 13, 2023

The event on ‘Bidenomics’ and investment in the US aims to promote $7 billion in investments in new hydrogen production facilities.

Already the oldest sitting president, Biden has experienced a series of setbacks and confusions during his years in office.

In fact, the issue of his age is one of the main arguments used by his opponents to appeal for a change of leadership in the country.

The President, who has announced that he will run for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, will end his term at the age of 86 if he wins a second term.

This is not the first time the president has raised alarm bells for causing a downturn. In 2021, Biden tripped while climbing the stairs of the presidential plane Air Force One, which happened in three seconds without major consequences, but it still went viral on social networks.