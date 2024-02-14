Registration is now open for the College of Science, Mathematics, Technology, and Languages ​​at Carolina State • WIPR

The Jose E. Aponte de la Torre School of Science, Mathematics, Technology and Languages, known as Escuela Pa'los Duros, has announced the opening of registration for the next academic year 2024-2025, said Carolina State Mayor Jose Carlos. Aponte.

It is important to note that there are still places available for the regular program, which begins on February 20 and continues until next May.

The 2024-2025 regular program, which will begin in August, targets Carolina residents only, and has a $100 registration fee. Its academic offerings include Integrated Science, Introduction to Physical Science, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Astronomy/Meteorology, Scientific Research Methods I and II, Biotechnology/Genetics and Physics. The program will also offer pre-algebra, algebra and trigonometry, geometry, pre-calculus, pre-calculus, college algebra, and pre-geometry.

The Languages ​​Department also maintains courses in English 1, Conversational English, Portuguese, French 1 and 2, Mandarin 1 and 2 and Sign Language. While the technology section includes introduction to computer science, basics of computer programming, computer repair, and introduction to robotics.

Students wishing to be accepted into the next academic year must meet the following requirements:

Attend orientation and file evaluation. Be a Carolina resident and provide evidence. You must have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher. Obtain an average of 3.50 or higher in science and mathematics courses. Have a basic command of the English language. Write a two-page essay about your desire to attend a magnet school. Attend an admission interview. Fill out the admission application, bring transcripts, letters of recommendation from teachers in science or mathematics, parental authorization and commitment, and submit two 2×2 photographs.

The Jose E. Aponte de la Torre College of Science, Mathematics, Technology, and Languages ​​is accredited by the Puerto Rico Board of Education. Located on Highway 860, 1.1 km from Martin Gonzalez, Carolina. Parents or guardians interested in participating in the registration process can go directly to the school campus or request more information by emailing [email protected].