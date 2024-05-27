Reasons that allow cars to be detained at checkpoints

Citizens have many doubts about the reasons that allow cars to be detained at security checkpoints. The regulations are set out in the Traffic and Land Transport Act.

by Diary 2001

In addition, the National Institute of Land Transport (INTT) has also explained the reasons why it is possible to approach a driver at checkpoints and fine him in Venezuela.

According to the information shared by the National Institute of Land Transport in an audio video on the TikTok application, there are several reasons, and the focus was on Article 181 of the Traffic and Land Transport Law.

According to INTT regulations, free movement of vehicles with mechanical faults is not permitted. The owner of the damaged item must have a crane to carry out the transportation operation.

An official may impound a vehicle if it is operating in unsafe conditions and is performing poorly.

When the driver does not have documents proving that the vehicle he is driving is his property. This indicates holding a driving licence.

It will also be grounds for arrest when the owner of a particular vehicle does not have the identification plate or movement permit issued by INTT.

Note: With regard to this last reason, a preventive seizure will be made with immediate delivery, provided that the deficiency is corrected without prejudice to the corresponding fine.