‘Bunky Prada of the President’ is not sold out: Ecuadorian brand takes advantage of Daniel Noboa’s viral shoe to do ‘marketing’ | Economy | News

Ecuadorian shoe brand Bunky is capitalizing on the ubiquitous platform shoes that President Daniel Noboa uses to create marketing Of their products.

He launched his Instagram and TikTok accounts, campaigning with videos and the brand’s iconic song, linking them to the shoes the president wore in his report to the nation on May 24.

In one piece uploaded to Instagram, two children are shown pretending to be the First Lady, Lavinia Valbonesi, and President Daniel Noboa. The girl wearing a white dress and the boy wearing a black suit and scarf. “Hey, Punky friends, we also have the president’s shoes,” says the little boy with dark glasses, confirming that they want to send a pair of shoes from the Ecuadorian brand to the president.

Melina Lopez, marketing coordinator at Bunky, says they are very happy that the brand has already become a trend “thanks to the president” with what she calls Bunky Prada.

He also says that there are rumors that these shoes are being sold out, explaining that this is not the case.

Its catalog has similar models that cost between $34 and $38.

The shoe company’s campaign is part of the hundreds of reactions, comments, memes and animations generated by the shoes used by Noboa. His shoes aren’t Bunky, they’re Prada’s Monolith Leather Derby. This cost, according to the brand’s websites, ranges between $800 and $1,200. (Yo)