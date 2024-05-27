May 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

‘Bunky Prada of the President’ is not sold out: Ecuadorian brand takes advantage of Daniel Noboa’s viral shoe to do ‘marketing’ | Economy | News

‘Bunky Prada of the President’ is not sold out: Ecuadorian brand takes advantage of Daniel Noboa’s viral shoe to do ‘marketing’ | Economy | News

Phyllis Ward May 27, 2024 2 min read

Ecuadorian shoe brand Bunky is capitalizing on the ubiquitous platform shoes that President Daniel Noboa uses to create marketing Of their products.

He launched his Instagram and TikTok accounts, campaigning with videos and the brand’s iconic song, linking them to the shoes the president wore in his report to the nation on May 24.

In one piece uploaded to Instagram, two children are shown pretending to be the First Lady, Lavinia Valbonesi, and President Daniel Noboa. The girl wearing a white dress and the boy wearing a black suit and scarf. “Hey, Punky friends, we also have the president’s shoes,” says the little boy with dark glasses, confirming that they want to send a pair of shoes from the Ecuadorian brand to the president.

Melina Lopez, marketing coordinator at Bunky, says they are very happy that the brand has already become a trend “thanks to the president” with what she calls Bunky Prada.

He also says that there are rumors that these shoes are being sold out, explaining that this is not the case.

Its catalog has similar models that cost between $34 and $38.

The shoe company’s campaign is part of the hundreds of reactions, comments, memes and animations generated by the shoes used by Noboa. His shoes aren’t Bunky, they’re Prada’s Monolith Leather Derby. This cost, according to the brand’s websites, ranges between $800 and $1,200. (Yo)

See also  Nicaragua withdraws its ambassador from Argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Nearly 670 people feared killed in a landslide in Papua New Guinea

May 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Philippines denounced the interference of the largest Chinese Coast Guard ship in its waters

May 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Colombian Attorney General’s Office accuses former President Alvaro Uribe of three crimes

May 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Cruz Azul: A gesture of greatness for Martin Anselmi with the runner-up medal

May 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Scientists say May’s northern lights were the space spectacle of a lifetime

May 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

‘Bunky Prada of the President’ is not sold out: Ecuadorian brand takes advantage of Daniel Noboa’s viral shoe to do ‘marketing’ | Economy | News

May 27, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Benefits SNAP Brings Coupons up to U$D 3,487 for Next Few Days: Any For You? | America 2024

May 27, 2024 Winston Hale