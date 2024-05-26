Nearly 670 people feared killed in a landslide in Papua New Guinea

(CNN) — Nearly 670 people are feared dead after a devastating landslide occurred on Friday in a remote area of ​​northern Papua New Guinea, according to estimates by the head of the International Organization for Migration’s mission in the country.

The head of the International Organization for Migration mission, Serhan Oktrak, said on Sunday that more than 150 houses in the village of Yambali were buried under the rubble. Oktobrak added that initial reports put the village’s population at about 3,900, but new estimates indicate the actual population is much higher, according to revised figures provided by the district council member and local officials.

According to the official, more than 250 homes were evacuated and an estimated 1,250 people were displaced, with many local residents seeking temporary housing in the homes of relatives and close friends.

Okprak said the area still poses a “severe danger” as rocks continue to fall and the ground is under increasing pressure. He added that people remove bodies buried underground using digging sticks, shovels, and agricultural forks.