May 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Nearly 670 people feared killed in a landslide in Papua New Guinea

Nearly 670 people feared killed in a landslide in Papua New Guinea

Phyllis Ward May 26, 2024 1 min read

(CNN) — Nearly 670 people are feared dead after a devastating landslide occurred on Friday in a remote area of ​​northern Papua New Guinea, according to estimates by the head of the International Organization for Migration’s mission in the country.

The head of the International Organization for Migration mission, Serhan Oktrak, said on Sunday that more than 150 houses in the village of Yambali were buried under the rubble. Oktobrak added that initial reports put the village’s population at about 3,900, but new estimates indicate the actual population is much higher, according to revised figures provided by the district council member and local officials.

According to the official, more than 250 homes were evacuated and an estimated 1,250 people were displaced, with many local residents seeking temporary housing in the homes of relatives and close friends.

Okprak said the area still poses a “severe danger” as rocks continue to fall and the ground is under increasing pressure. He added that people remove bodies buried underground using digging sticks, shovels, and agricultural forks.

See also  Chavismo wants to show that it can maintain power no matter the circumstances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Philippines denounced the interference of the largest Chinese Coast Guard ship in its waters

May 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Colombian Attorney General’s Office accuses former President Alvaro Uribe of three crimes

May 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The Cuban regime does its best against those who do not study or work, and calls for their denunciation

May 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Download the latest improved version

May 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Nearly 670 people feared killed in a landslide in Papua New Guinea

May 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Social Security: Beneficiaries and payment amounts for Friday 31 May | | composition

May 26, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Walmart Ends Credit Cards With Capital One | Economy

May 26, 2024 Zera Pearson