This is the educational level of Xochitl Gálvez, the presidential candidate championed by the National Action Party, the PRI, and the PRD.

This is the educational level of Xóchitl Gálvez, presidential candidate Credit: Cuartoscuro

Mexico will survive Federal elections To renew the office of the Presidency of the Mexican Republic. Sunday June 2 It will be determined who will be the successor to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president who will leave office in 2024.

Bertha Xochitl Gálvez Ruiz is one of the contenders for the presidency, and Xochitl Gálvez has registered her candidacy with the coalition Strength and heart for Mexico which unites the Institutional Revolutionary Party (Wild), Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD(and the National Action Party)bread),

The former senator aspires to become the first female president in the country’s history. In November 2023 he resigned from his position at Senate chamber To initiate due process in their alliance to formalize their candidacy.

Throughout the electoral contest, Mexican politics was characterized by constant attacks on her rival, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the coalition candidate. Let’s keep making history. She has also been called a woman of indigenous origin and a worker.

Xóchitl Gálvez has been called an indigenous woman and worker (Reuters/Quetzalli Nicte-Ha)

Regarding her school preparation, she defended what she had to face to obtain the school certificate she obtained, which led her to start a career in Mexican politics.

Gálvez Ruiz has held several public positions in her career as a Mexican politician, including Secretary of the Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Citizen Participation Commission; Member of the Energy Committee; Chairman of the Indigenous Affairs Commission or member of the Agrarian Reform Commission.

The former senator is originally from the municipality Tepatatepeclocated in the state of Hidalgo, is a daughter Heladio Galvez, who worked as a bilingual teacher in a primary school located in the center of the aforementioned area. In his native municipality, he completed his basic education until high school.

After he completed this stage, he had the opportunity to travel to Mexico City to continue his secondary studies, and at the same time he worked as a telephone operator at the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Iniji) where he later had the opportunity to get a job as an intern.

Xóchitl Gálvez received a degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (EFE/Isaac Esquivel)



Xóchitl Gálvez holds the title graduate By the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), studied computer engineering in College of EngineeringI obtained my bachelor’s degree by applying for a qualification by practical experience.

He submitted a report based on it Professional path It took 30 years to obtain a university degree, according to Victor Hugo Romo.

The presidential candidate confirmed on repeated occasions that during her preparatory stage she won an award competition from UNAM and received a scholarship at the Computing Center of the UNAM Faculty of Engineering.

After obtaining his university degree, he obtained several certificates Specialties In robotics, artificial intelligence, smart buildings, sustainability and energy saving. It was these studies that led her to work as an entrepreneur in the field of communications and construction operations.

Xóchitl Gálvez has a university degree in computer engineering. (Photo: Twitter/xochitljalves)

Since announcing her desire to run for the presidency, the former senator from the National Action Party has highlighted her goal of supporting the end of social programs, including scholarships for students and welfare pensions for the elderly.

After the controversy caused by this statement, during the Guadalajara International Book Fair, he did not speak publicly in favor of canceling said subsidy, he reformulated this ideal and recalled how he paid for his studies.

During his student life, he had to depend on selling gelatin and tamales, both to support his family and to be able to pay for his studies. In this context of thoughts, he noted that thanks to scholarships, he was able to learn program Computers as part of their professional preparation.