Desperate Chavistas call for marches amid María Corina Machado’s visit to Lara

Between roosters and midnight, the Chavista movement in Lara state called for two marches amid the visit of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to this region scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.

Lapatella.com Reporter

These calls were made in the municipalities of Iribarín and Torres, the two main jurisdictions of the Llarense entity.

The invitation letter was sent by the mayor of Chavista in Iribarín, Luis Jonas Reyes, via a WhatsApp audio recording in which he detailed that it was “an instruction from the National Directorate of the United Socialist Party” asking them to “make the maximum possible mobilization.” .

“There should not be one less person, it is a maximum mobilization for tomorrow,” President Barkisimtan stated via audio.

It is necessary to mention that the Chavista march in Barquisimeto was called for the parish of Juan de Villegas, which is the largest in Barquisimeto and the same place where the María Corina Machado rally was planned.

In the municipality of Torres, the Chavista call forced the campaign leadership to change the concentration point, because regime loyalists would hold their operation in an area adjacent to the same place.

It is unofficially said that Diosdado Cabello, as well as Chavista mayors from other municipalities in the region, are in one of these two clusters.