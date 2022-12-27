RBD: Which countries will Rebels visit on the 2023 tour | fame

Millions of fans of RBD In the world about to reunite with Mexican Musical Group After several years of absence. In 2023, Anahi, Mate Pironi, Dulcea Maria, Christopher Aukermann and Cristian Chavez will embark on a world tour called “I am a rebel world tour“,” which is not to be missed if you are also one or a “rebel.”

It was in 2004 when the group RBD He came to conquer the whole world. The group was composed of Anahi, Dulce Maria, Mate Pironi, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Aukermann and Cristian Chavez.

during that time RBD He managed to conquer millions of fans in different parts of the world, and his songs such as “Save me”, “Quédate en silencio” and “Inalcanzable”, among others, were huge hits that were on the first places of the musical ranking. in different countries. Four years later, the history of Mexican youth on stage will end with a farewell concert.

in it 2020 They will come back, even if it’s just with them four of its original members: Anahi, Maite, Christopher, and Christian. But in 2022, the group decided to hit the stage in full force and chose 2023 as their starting date.

So it was on December 19th RBD He announced his return to the stage to make millions of his fans sing and dance in several countries.

The TV series “Rebelde” was a huge hit between 2003 and 2006 (Photo: Televisa)

What countries will RBD visit in 2023?

Many people are looking forward to a world tour RBD in 2023. But although the countries that will receive the group have not yet been confirmed, Globalismthe likelihood of young people coming to these lands decreased:

Brazil

Chili pepper

Colombia

Spain

United State

Mexico

Peru

How was the RBD tour announced?

Social networks played an important role in advertising the tour I am Rebelde World Tour Because the group members gave some details, in addition to changing the group’s Instagram profile picture, and a video that moved millions of fans.

When will the tickets for the RBD concert come out?

At the moment, there is no information regarding the exact date that tickets will go on sale to see the group RBD They live in different countries.

I Rebelde World Tour 2023: Dates and concerts with RBD returning to the stage (Photo: RBD/The New York Times).

How to register for the party?

What was known was that people who wanted to go to the concert had to pre-register on the official page of the RBD. To do this, they must enter this links.

After that, they must wait Thursday, January 19, 2023 Until more details are known about the tour.

