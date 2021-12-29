Queen Elizabeth relives a nightmare, and a crossbow could be the end of it

Queen Elizabeth II in danger? The young man tried to attack her in Castillo and AP

Queen Isabel II He regained the strong impression that he would definitely believe that he would never encounter again, despite his safety Castillo de WindsorThe man was able to enter it and finish it in the blink of an eye.

the Actual British monarchAnd Queen Isabel IIHe would be about to be at the mercy of a deranged man who infiltrated what is now the official residence of Mother.”Prince Charles of WalesWindsor Castle.

the Queen Isabel II, was in what had been his home several years ago, Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London and where”sovereign“I stayed during this Christmas season.

Queen Elizabeth II in danger? The man sought to attack her at Castillo. Photo: AP



Reports regarding the detainee indicate a 19-year-old, seen in security cameras wearing a black jacket and hoodie, behind a white mask, the same suspect supposedly announcing his horrific plans withGrandma William and Harry“.

I am sorry for what I did and what I will do. I will try to exterminate Queen Elizabeth, according to the young man in a video he shared on his Snapchat account, which was revealed by The Sun.

The individual was carrying a crossbow that would seemingly annihilate him Elizabeth II of the United KingdomHe apparently claimed that he “was seeking revenge for a crime committed by British forces in 1919 against protesters in India”, and this would reveal the alleged video that circulated and that the police were still investigating.

The subject who was arrested last Saturday is originally from Southampton, in the south of England, and fortunately he was arrested around 08:30, after the alarms were activated, it was revealed.

As mentioned, this is not the first time that the mother of Princess Anna, Andres and Eduardo was surprised in her bedroom by an unknown person, in 1982, Michael Fragan tried to circumvent the security of the castle and managed to do so. To reach Her Majesty’s bedroom while she was still asleep.

A moment that would inspire exactly one of the series’ scenes.”the crownOne of the most famous Netflix series depicting the royal drama of the British family.

In the episode, Olivia Colman played the “former mother-in-law of Princess Diana of Wales”, which, according to her, would perfectly embody the calm attitude of the 95-year-old Queen, born on April 21, 1926, who tried to hide his nerves and fear from that moment.

Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, who will celebrate nearly 70 years of her reign, in June 2022, according to the date that this anniversary is planned.