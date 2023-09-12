September 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Putin calls Trump cases ‘harassment of political rival’

Putin calls Trump cases ‘harassment of political rival’

Winston Hale September 12, 2023 1 min read

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has made brief comments about the ongoing criminal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump, calling them political persecution.

Speaking in Vladivostok on Tuesday, Putin said, “As far as the case against Trump is concerned, it is good for us under the current conditions. Because it shows the rottenness of the American system that cannot teach others about democracy.

“The only thing happening with Trump is the harassment of a political rival for political reasons. And it’s done in front of the public in America and around the world.

Putin continued: “They simply exposed their internal problems, and in this sense, that’s good [para nosotros] Because it shows who is fighting against us, it shows the brutal look, the brutal smile of American imperialism, as they said in the Soviet era.

The Russian president also said that no matter who becomes the next president of the United States, nothing is likely to change radically in terms of anti-Russian sentiment. [Estados Unidos] Consider Russia an enemy and an enemy.

See also  DeSantis signed a bill to keep state travel records from being made public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Tensions continue in Guatemala: Prosecutor’s office raids Supreme Electoral Court for third time

September 13, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Bad news for Cubans in the US hoping to benefit from the Cuban Adjustment Act

September 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

10 States with the Best Minimum Hourly Wage in America | composition

September 11, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Photos of Pablo Lael’s wife kissing Marco Lavin would confirm their romantic relationship

September 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses

September 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What to do with old Lightning chargers after Apple changed them? (analysis)

September 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

More than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in China after heavy rains, keeping Canton province on alert.

September 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward