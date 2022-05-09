Prisoner who killed his wife wins election in Indiana; Can exercise from his cell

A man inside Indiana He was convicted of murdering his wife and won Primary elections His municipal board and, if not convicted, can serve from prison.

Andrew Wilhoight, 40, received 60 of the 276 Republican votes in total for the three seats on the Clinton Township Board, according to media reports such as NBC News, according to the May 3 Boone County election results. No candidate ran in the Democratic primary for all three seats.

This gave him a seat in the November election.

The problem is that Willoughby was charged Kill his wife Last March, 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nicky” Wilhoid threw her body into a stream. He was jailed in Poon County without a bond.

As stated in it State Police Indiana, Andrew seduces his wife with a blunt object – a flowerpot – on her head. He then loaded her into a vehicle and dumped her body in a stream a few kilometers from her home.

On March 26, authorities found the body of a woman who had been partially submerged in a meter of water.

Court records show that on March 17, Nicky Wilhoyd filed for divorce. The couple has been married for 12 years. In March, Andrew released Facebook She was battling cancer and had completed chemotherapy treatment.

Although he initially lied, Andrew admitted to beating his wife and throwing her into a stream.

Brad King, Co-Director Electoral Division The Indiana bipartisan, local Kokomo Tribune newspaper, was told that Wilhouth’s arrest did not prevent him from appearing on the ballot in November. “Under our system, you are innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “But if a person is convicted of a crime, they are no longer eligible to compete and they are disqualified from holding office.”

Wilhouth’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 29, but he could serve if he wins, if he is not convicted by the November election. Boone County President, Debbie Ottinger, I hope it does not come, noted the Kokomo Tribune. “Our hope is he’s asking to be removed from the ballot, and we can change him,” he said, “but I do not know if anyone has talked to him about it.” Candidates must remove their names from the ballot by July 15.

Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Division of Elections, told the Indianapolis Star that if Wilhoy had not been punished or withdrawn by the election, he could have “technically done his prison duty.” He emphasized that the law was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations.

