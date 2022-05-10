The body and 56 people were rescued in a shipwreck in Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard The United States has recovered the bodies of a woman and 56 others from a shipwreck Mona ChannelThe sea area between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a report on Monday.

The rescue operation was supported by the Dominican Republican Navy, who rescued 12 more people who fell into the sea from a boat that was heading illegally off the west coast of Puerto Rico.

After the rescue, a Dominican Republican ship loaded 69 people, including the body of a dead woman, into a port in the Caribbean.

Captain Jose Diaz, interim commander of San Juan de la Coast Guard In an incident recorded last Saturday, the United States insisted that the joint venture allowed 68 lives to be saved.

During a nearby patrol Mona ChannelSaturday night, the crew of the C-27 Spartan flight Coast Guard A ship bound for Puerto Rico was discovered.

Meanwhile, a patrol car Coast Guard And the Dominican Republican naval vessel Aldebaran responded to the sight.

Boat crew Coast Guard They resurrected the dead woman, without a positive result.

From a helicopter Coast Guard MH-60 from Borinquen Airport, without finding anyone, searched the area for possible causeway.

The Coast Guard He again appealed to Dominican citizens to refrain from attempting to reach the coast of Puerto Rico on illegal voyages endangering their lives at the hands of human traffickers.