Pokémon Mew and Magikarp combined with impressive results

Fusions between Pokémon of different species have been popular for years.

Mew and Magikarp are veteran Pokémon from Generation 1

Pokémon is a franchise that has been adding new creatures for years, though that doesn’t mean that no matter how many creatures are added to the ever-expanding Pokédex, many players and fans will They have a special affection for the first 151these are the ones that have the biggest impact at the end of the day even by the Pokémon Company itself, an example being the alternate designs of Mimikyu combined with other Pokémon.

It is specifically about fusions on this occasion, as many artists are able to create with this theme Real horrors In a good way, making way for the discovery of Pokemon that many wish were real. It appears that this may or may not be the case Fusion between Mew and Magikarp.

Mewkarp is the fusion of these two Pokemon from the first generation

To put a little context it needs to be said Magikarp is one of the most popular Pokemon Not only because of the history behind it and its evolution, but also because it has managed to do so over time Get your own identity Which led him to appear in his own video games. On the other side, Mio needs no introduction Because it is the first individual Pokémon as well as the protagonist of dozens of urban legends.

In light of this hypothesis, it must be said that the Reddit user known as OldGeezer247 did a more than excellent job, as he took care Merge these two Pokemon, giving rise to a new creature named Mewkarp, which, although not as large as other legendary or unique Pokemon, is capable of attracting attention. You can take a look at them below:

For the rest, it must be said Mew and Magikarp are Pokemon available in Crimson and Purplethe ninth generation games currently have a new seven-star teraraid event where players have the opportunity Get a starter Pokemon With a unique logo.