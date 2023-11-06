November 6, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

These are the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope – FayerWayer

These are the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope – FayerWayer

Roger Rehbein November 6, 2023 2 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 NASA and the European Space AgencyIt is one of the best tools that science has used to explore the depths of the universe. It is true that with the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope, it was landed, but that does not mean that it should be discarded. Its database still contains a huge amount of information that could be vital to understanding the universe.

That’s why, just like we did with James Webb, we’ll break down the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble. Nebulae, galaxies interacting with each other and even the Pillars of Creation are among the amazing shots captured by the space telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken millions of images since its launch in 1990. Here are five of the best:

  • Pillars of creation: This image of the Eagle Nebula shows three plumes of gas and dust being eroded by radiation from young stars. The pillars are as large as our solar system, but about 7,000 light-years away.

1.- Arguably the most iconic image ever taken by Hubble. “Pillars of Creation” shows newborn stars emerging from “eggs,” not the agricultural kind, but from pockets of interstellar gas called evaporation globules.

  • Hubble Ultra Deep Field: This image is one of the deepest images of the universe ever taken. It shows thousands of galaxies, some of which have been around since the early days of the universe. The image was taken over a period of 10 days, with exposures accumulating 20 minutes each.
See also  Reasons why changing your Apple charger is so important
Hubble Ultra Deep Field

Hubble Ultra Deep Field

  • Helix Nebula: This planetary nebula is a cloud of gas and dust surrounding a dying star. The nebula is shaped like a snail and is about 700 light-years away.
Ring nebula

Ring nebula

  • Stephen’s Quintet: This group of galaxies is about 290 million light-years away from us. The pentagram is an example of how galaxies interact with each other.
Stefan Quintet

Stefan Quintet

  • Stephen Quintet: This nebula is the remnant of a supernova that exploded in 1054 AD. The supernova was so bright that it was visible to the naked eye for several months.
The Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula (a pot)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

This is how Google’s new English practice tool works

November 5, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Use this function in Google Maps to avoid climbing stairs

November 5, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

What is known about the huge “Devil’s Comet” approaching Earth?

November 5, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

3 min read

And keep fighting! Barcelona defeats El Nacional and regains the lead in the second stage National Championship | Sports

November 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

These are the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope – FayerWayer

November 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Gaza is cut off again; Israel claims to have divided the coastal strip into two parts

November 6, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Earthquake in California today, November 5 live via USGS – latest report, time, magnitude and epicenter | composition

November 6, 2023 Winston Hale