These are the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope – FayerWayer

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 NASA and the European Space AgencyIt is one of the best tools that science has used to explore the depths of the universe. It is true that with the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope, it was landed, but that does not mean that it should be discarded. Its database still contains a huge amount of information that could be vital to understanding the universe.

That’s why, just like we did with James Webb, we’ll break down the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble. Nebulae, galaxies interacting with each other and even the Pillars of Creation are among the amazing shots captured by the space telescope.

Pillars of creation: This image of the Eagle Nebula shows three plumes of gas and dust being eroded by radiation from young stars. The pillars are as large as our solar system, but about 7,000 light-years away.

1.- Arguably the most iconic image ever taken by Hubble. “Pillars of Creation” shows newborn stars emerging from “eggs,” not the agricultural kind, but from pockets of interstellar gas called evaporation globules.

Hubble Ultra Deep Field: This image is one of the deepest images of the universe ever taken. It shows thousands of galaxies, some of which have been around since the early days of the universe. The image was taken over a period of 10 days, with exposures accumulating 20 minutes each.

Helix Nebula: This planetary nebula is a cloud of gas and dust surrounding a dying star. The nebula is shaped like a snail and is about 700 light-years away.

Stephen’s Quintet: This group of galaxies is about 290 million light-years away from us. The pentagram is an example of how galaxies interact with each other.

Stephen Quintet: This nebula is the remnant of a supernova that exploded in 1054 AD. The supernova was so bright that it was visible to the naked eye for several months.