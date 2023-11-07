WhatsApp: Guide to activating the new security filter | Sports play

WhatsApp Continue to improve the security and privacy of your account to prevent computer criminals from illegally seizing it, since the various fraud techniques they use to access information in your personal or group chats are already known.

Due to constant updates The above instant messaging service includes different layers of securitySuch as: authentication code to create a new account or call another cell phone; Two-step verification; Fingerprint unlock; And access code.

Look: What does “You need the official WhatsApp app to use this account” mean?

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for someone to steal your account, especially now that WhatsApp has just implemented a new security filter, which we’re talking about. Ability to “Sign in with your email” when you are unable to receive a verification code. From Depor we will teach you how to use this tool.

This is how you can activate and use the new WhatsApp security filter

Before starting, it is necessary to point out that this function is still available in the beta version of WhatsApp.

To download it, go to the Google Play Store and in the search bar type the name of the application “WhatsApp” > enter the application and scroll down.

Here you will see the option To become a beta tester.

If you can't find it, click Next connection. Accept the terms and you will have to wait a little while until you start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

Now, open the demo app > tap on your profile picture icon in the top right corner.

Click on the “Account” section > “ E-mail address “.

“. A window will appear to add your email > enter it and click “ the next “.

“. You will receive a six-digit code in the same email, which you must add in the app (do not share with anyone).

Finally, click “Verify”. That’s all, when you change your phone, you can access your account by logging in with the address entered.

5 things you should stop doing on WhatsApp to strengthen your privacy

You probably don’t consider some actions that expose your identity to third parties, so we’ll show you what you should avoid doing.

Share your photo to everyone: Make sure not to show your identity to strangers to avoid unnecessary exposure. To do this, go to WhatsApp settings and in the Privacy section, indicate that only your contacts can see your photo.

Make sure not to show your identity to strangers to avoid unnecessary exposure. To do this, go to WhatsApp settings and in the Privacy section, indicate that only your contacts can see your photo. Show your statuses to third parties: If you are one of the people who loves to share your best experiences with your friends or family, you should plan for only them to see your stories. To achieve this, go to the “Status” section and tap the three dots, then select “Status Privacy” and choose “My Contacts”. You can also customize who can see this content.

If you are one of the people who loves to share your best experiences with your friends or family, you should plan for only them to see your stories. To achieve this, go to the “Status” section and tap the three dots, then select “Status Privacy” and choose “My Contacts”. You can also customize who can see this content. Show your current information: One of the things that you should avoid is showing your private data to third parties, so you can click on your profile picture and in the “Privacy” section select Go to “Information”, here you will have to choose your contacts.

One of the things that you should avoid is showing your private data to third parties, so you can click on your profile picture and in the “Privacy” section select Go to “Information”, here you will have to choose your contacts. Mention your name: In the same WhatsApp settings, you can also hide your name from people you have not added in the app, and you also have the option to choose specific contacts.

In the same WhatsApp settings, you can also hide your name from people you have not added in the app, and you also have the option to choose specific contacts. Allow people to add you to groups without your permission: In case you don’t know this information, you can go to the “Privacy” section in WhatsApp to prevent other people from adding you to groups, that way they will only be able to include the contacts you trust the most.