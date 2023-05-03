iPhone 15 on the horizon? They reveal the details of what will be the new cell phone from Apple

02/05/2023



There is a lot of speculation about the new generation of smart mobile phones from Apple, but in recent weeks some details have been revealed that indicate what it will be. Models affiliate iPhone 15.

In El País de España we read that just in case The Pro version will use a 48MP main camera, as is the case in the 14 Pro version. Regarding the specifications of the Pro Max, it is rumored that The sensor will be Sony IMX90311% larger than that used in the current iPhone 14 Pro.

It is also said that iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the first Apple model with four sensors In the rear camera: the 16MP periscope will be included, a larger lens that will improve the optical zoom (from 3x to 6x) for closer and better quality images.

In terms of design, it will be Titanium finish on the chassis, renewed action button And the A17 Bionic SoC (faster and more efficient).

Spanish YouTuber Manuel Prol also showed some novelties that this new iPhone family might have. The first thing he explained is that This generation consists of four models: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

Rumors indicate that the size will change. so by saying, The 15 will go from 6.1 inches to 6.2 inches, For example. “The big change will be seen more in the design,” he added. In the Pro versions, a more noticeable newness will be in port modification: You’ll be moving from Lightning to USB-C.

Another aspect: it will be more curved in its design on the glass and frame. The rear camera module is larger, indicating that Apple has updated the camera system to improve sensitivity and size. On the sides you will see a change, for example, in the volume controlsThey’ll be buttons built into the device itself, like the one on the iPhone 7, that can’t be pressed,” Brühl said.

The mute button will also have a redesignSmaller and rounder shape. On the normal versions (15 and 15 Plus) there will be no such design changes, according to the Spanish.

Regarding performance: Pro versions will improve RAM: from 6GB to 8GB. While the other two models will continue to have 6 GB.

The release date will be at the end of September during the Apple eventas it is also likely that there will be news on the Apple Watch and the brand’s mixed reality headsets.

The next big Apple branding event is coming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5th At Apple Park in California where the news related to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS will be announced.