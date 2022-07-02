The messaging app continues to update its app and will now add emojis to reactions.





The WhatsApp It continues to add new functions to the application in order to improve the user experience and in the last hours it has been known It will add more emojis to reply to messagesan option that is currently downgraded.

The new function that WhatsApp will add to messages: Important change

At the moment there are only six emojis for you to reply to messages a contact sends you, but The app that belongs to Meta has already announced that it will add more options. It should be noted that in total it contains more than 3 thousand emojis.

According to the site WABetaInfoAnd the The app has already started testing the ability to do this with any item that appears in the emoji catalog. After the trial period, the option will be launched at the public level.

How to reply to a WhatsApp message

It should be noted that The function is used to reply to a message without creating a new message. It’s after you press and hold on a received message that six emojis appear that act as a replica. On the other hand, in the WhatsApp Web version, when we move the mouse pointer over the content, we will see a gray face with the above options displayed.

Don’t miss anything See also Innovative sleeping bag for the treatment of "strained eye" syndrome associated with space travel Received the latest public interest news and more!