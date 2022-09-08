September 8, 2022

Pictures of the Apollo missions, like never before: this is how it was after it was reconstructed

Roger Rehbein September 8, 2022 3 min read
Apollo 11 mission (Image via NASA)

Now that the vast majority of people are waiting for the next launch attempt of ArtemisIt is inevitable to remember man’s first trips to the moon. Millions of people around the world watched on TV how Neil Armstrong You’ve taken that first big step.

And those who could not see it directly and directly, were able to see many more pictures later. The problem is that they don’t exactly have a great solution. It is not for nothing that neither the time nor the place was most suitable for obtaining a high-resolution image.

However, one of the leading experts in the digital restoration of ContainerAnd the Andy Saunders I worked hard for Edit it little by little Even getting the modified photos that was able to give a clearer idea of ​​what happened during the missions Apollo.

Charlie Duke himself, one of the astronauts who traveled to the moon with Apollo 16, said that what he saw in the pictures was actually what he remembered seeing through his eyes. Therefore, Infobae readers and anyone can go to the Earth satellite through the image of Saunders.

Everything can be seen in his book Apollo Remastered, recently published by Penguin. However, you can start enjoying these 5 images that Infobae will show below:

1. A really mind-boggling difference

One of the images from the book that Saunders released to the public was this one, with which he compares himself buzzing aldrinexcited about the moon landing on Apollo 11, before and after the new release.

Not only does it have infinitely better colors, but every detail looks perfect.

(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)
(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)

2. On the moon, there was also a place to take a selfie

Nowadays, selfies have almost become the everyday thing. But in the past they were also made, especially for special occasions. And there are few things more special than being one of the first humans to set foot on the moon.

For this, buzzing aldrin He took this photo where you can also see a small portion of the open space around him reflected in his helmet visor.

(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)
(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)

3. Two cameras capture items on the moon

Russell Schweickart s David Scott He performed a series of pre-moon maneuvers aboard Apollo 9. Previous missions have also produced some interesting images like this one, in which Schweickart Scott can be seen reflected in his helmet.

Astronaut helmets have been found to be a good resource for making images more interesting.

(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)
(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)

4. Souvenirs that stayed on the moon

The Apollo missions went to the moon with a slew of items, from the wreckage of one of the Wright brothers’ planes to tree seeds, as well as a small flag and memorial plaque concept to distribute to countries that supported NASA. project.

Most of these bodies returned to Earth. However, some are still there. Some of them, like Charlie Duke’s family photocan also be seen in Saunders’ redesigned footage.

(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)
(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)

5. An unforgettable moon landscape

Apollo 17 was the last to land on the moon. During this mission, they captured an amazing photo of the selenium landscape that the remodeler showed in perfect detail.

(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)
(Photo: NASA/JSC/ASU/Andy Saunders)

